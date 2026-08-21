Tompkins Treasure Hunt Meet-Up

Got the itch to hunt but need a crew? Come find your people. As the second annual Tompkins Treasure Hunt gears up for its September 12 launch, we're gathering hopeful treasure hunters at The Strand for an evening of low-key scheming. Grab a drink, meet some fellow puzzlers, and see who might make a good addition to your team — or start one from scratch on the spot.

Whether you're a returning hunter looking to size up the competition, a puzzle enthusiast hunting for teammates who can keep up, or someone who's simply curious what all the fuss is about, this is the place to be. No experience necessary, no commitment required — just an evening to talk strategy, swap theories, and get excited about what's coming.

Registration for the hunt itself is open now at tompkinstreasure.com, but you don't need to have signed up yet to join us on the 27th. Come as you are, and come ready to make some allies. Light ice-breaker puzzles provided.