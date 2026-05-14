Travel Talks
Travel Talks
Join us at the Library to hear about other peoples’ travel experiences and share your own! From river cruises to camping to time shares, get inspired for your next vacation or reminisce about your favorite trip with a group of travel lovers
Newfield Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Newfield Public Library
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
Newfield Public Library
198 Main StreetNewfield, New York 14867
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com