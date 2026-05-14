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Travel Talks

Travel Talks

Join us at the Library to hear about other peoples’ travel experiences and share your own! From river cruises to camping to time shares, get inspired for your next vacation or reminisce about your favorite trip with a group of travel lovers

Newfield Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Newfield Public Library
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/

Artist Group Info

newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
Newfield Public Library
198 Main Street
Newfield, New York 14867
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/