Please join us for TREE BODY SOUND, a free outdoor dance, cello and gamelan performance celebrating our interconnection with trees, at Cornell's F.R. Newman Arboretum on September 11,12,13!

It’s a triptych mix of boisterous branch dancing, Javanese Gamelan and cello; playful tree song with meditative stick balancing; and a sinuous willow-water movement and soundscape. There will also be a chance to share tree memories, and other experiences to heighten our sense of interconnection with trees.

This environmental performance is a collaboration between INSITU choreographer and performer Cynthia Stevens, improvisational cellist Sera Smolen, and Gamelan artist warbling elephant aka Christopher J. Miller, with dancer and singer Emily Healy.

Gather at our welcome table in Jackson Grove at the intersection of Arboretum Drive and Arbor Road/ Weeping Willow Way. The audience will be guided between three sites featuring the magnificent trees of the Jackson Grove, and the sublime waterscape of Houston Pond.

Cornell FR Newman Arboretum, Ithaca, NY

Friday, September 11 at 6:45 pm

Saturday, September 12 at 2:00 pm

Sunday, September 13 at 2:00 pm

Please arrive early to park and find the site.

Free

Audience size is limited, Reservations are highly recommended

For Reservations and Further Information: info@insitudance.org

This is a forty five minute performance suitable for adults and kids over 10 (kids who are able to stand and watch quietly for 10 minute segments) Please wear insect repellent, and seasonally appropriate clothing for your comfort. You have the option to stand or carry portable lawn chairs between sites, however there will be limited space for chairs on the gazebo on Houston Pond.

This production was created in collaboration with the Cornell Botanic Gardens. Special thanks to Cornell's Southeast Asia Program and to Emily Detrick of the FR Newman Arboretum.

In the spirit of this event, we encourage you to use this link to make a donation to Cornell Botanic Gardens to further support tree stewardship and community connection to nature.

Directions: Use the Arboretum entrances on either Arboretum Drive or on Forest Home Drive across from Flat Rock.

Arboretum Drive entrance:You can continue straight and park at the two parking lots near Houston Pond and walk back (west) along Arboretum Road until you reach the intersection with Arbor Road; or you can turn left off Arboretum Road onto Arbor Road and park just downhill at the Treman Woodland Walk parking lot on Arbor Road (or overflow parking in the lot near the Forest Home entrance) and walk back uphill to the welcome table near the intersection of Arbor Road (Weeping Willow Way) and Arboretum Road.

Forest Home Drive entrance:you will enter and turn right on Arbor Road (a loop);

continue on the same road until you reach a T. You can turn left and head back down the hill towards the entrance. There will be a parking lot on your left at the Treman Woodland Walk or overflow parking near where you entered. Walk back up the hill to reach the welcome table OR from the T you can also access Arboretum Road and the Houston Pond parking lots by turning right then immediately left.

We look forward to sharing this performance with you!