Trio Espressivo!

Travel through a century of musical change featuring pianist Grace Cox, violinist Oliver Kriska, and cellist Eric Johnson.

The ensemble pairs some of the most beloved works in the piano trio repertoire with lesser-known pieces that deserve a place in the spotlight. Arrive early for a complimentary tasting from HoneyBeeMade!

The program spans from the expressive Romanticism of Cécile Chaminade and Felix Mendelssohn to the rhythmic vitality of Bohuslav Martinů’s Bergerettes, written approximately a century later. Though these composers worked in different eras, their music shares structures, ideas and musical conversations that reveal how classical traditions endure even as composers take them in exciting new directions.

Throughout the evening, the musicians will introduce the works and offer insight into their history, structure and composers, inviting audiences to listen more closely and discover connections they may not expect. Presented in the intimate, relaxed tradition of the Musicians’ Choice Chamber Music Series, the concert offers an engaging introduction for newcomers and a fresh perspective for longtime chamber music listeners.

​Fun for the whole family, kids under 18 are free with an adult ticket purchase.