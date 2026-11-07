Trivia Night
Trivia Night
Trivia Night is back! Join us at the Phelps Mansion for a fun evening of trivia.
Special Friendsgiving night.
Get your friends together and come on down.
Time: 7pm-10pm
Teams up to 10 people
5 rounds and 1 bonus question
Soda, and water and snacks available for purchase (or bring your own snacks)
Phelps Mansion Museum
$10
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Phelps Mansion Museum
6077224873
info@phelpsmansion.org
Phelps Mansion Museum
191 Court StreetBinghamton, New York 13901
6077233931