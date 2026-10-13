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U.E. Craft Show

U.E. Craft Show

Join us for a welcoming local craft event celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and community. Browse unique handmade goods from talented local makers, discover one-of-a-kind gifts, and enjoy an inspiring day filled with art, creativity, and conversation. Come support local artists, meet the makers, and experience the charm of handcrafted treasures. All proceeds go to support U.E. students' scholarships and local organizations.

U.E. Craft Show
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

U.E. Craft Show
6077572131
dburns@uek12.org

Artist Group Info

dburns@uek12.org
U.E. Craft Show
1301 Union Center Highway
Endicott, New York 13760
6077572131
dburns@uek12.org
U.E. Craft Show