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Utility Clinic

Utility Clinic

I invite you to stop by my utility clinic with the Public Utility Law Project on September 30th, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Broome County Public Library. At this workshop, you can check eligibility for a variety of energy-related programs such as New York State Electric and Gas's (NYSEG) Energy Affordability Program, monthly bill discount, energy efficiency programs, and more. Please bring a valid form of ID, a copy of your utility bill, and any award letters for benefits like SNAP, HEAP, or SSI.

Broome County Library
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Broome County Library
185 Court Street
Binghamton, New York 13901