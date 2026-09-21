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Valley Folk Presents: Two Early American Singing Styles: Songs of the Shakers & Shape Note/Sacred Harp Singing

Valley Folk Presents: Two Early American Singing Styles: Songs of the Shakers & Shape Note/Sacred Harp Singing

We celebrate America’s 250th birthday year with presentations of two early American singing styles. The presenters will explore Songs of the Shakers and Shape Note (or Sacred Harp) Singing.

Guitarist, composer Liam Lawson will present his arrangements of Shaker songs he researched. A northeast musician, Lawson is a music educator and a bit of an historian and is a multi-instrumentalist.

Glenn Eric Bean has been active in organizing and leading Sacred harp singing conventions, contributing significantly to the preservation and promotion of the living tradition of Shape Note Singing, particularly in Ithaca. A group of singers will be with him to sing for us. The audience will have an opportunity to try a shape note song, at the end.

This special concert is free—donations optional.

A reception will follow instead of the usual intermission. bring snacks to share if you want, warm beverages will be provided.

Liam Lawson is a guitarist and music educator based in Ithaca, NY.

A seasoned songwriter, he works in the “story song” tradition of artists like Woody Guthrie and Gordon Lightfoot. Many of his tunes retell actual historical events. Other tunes express the spirit of the times with lyrics that are honest and hopeful.

As a guitarist, Liam is a fingerstylist in the tradition of Chet Atkins and Merle Travis. His style also borrows from jazzers like Joe Pass and Lenny Breau. Liam’s live performances always include a few instrumental pieces – music for its own sake, showcasing his studied technique and deep knowledge of the fretboard.

Liam is also an amateur music historian and folklorist. One of his passions is arranging forgotten songs. His repertoire explores the diversity of traditional American music, including Shaker hymns, Appalachian fiddle tunes, and the Piedmont blues.

Visit the Liam’s website here: https://liamlawsonmusic.com

There is a self-running jam on concert nights beginning 90 minutes before each concert when we get in the building to set up. Bring your instrument and come jam with us!

Valley Folk
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Valley Folk Music
607-962-4461
info@valleyfolk.org
https://valleyfolk.org/

Artist Group Info

Liam Lawson
https://liamlawsonmusic.com
Valley Folk
144 Cedar Street
Corning, New York 14830-2228
607-962-4461
info@valleyfolk.org
https://valleyfolk.org/