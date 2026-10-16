© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Veterans Luncheon

Veterans Luncheon

Grace Lutheran Church in partnership with Southern Tier Veteran Support Group is hosting a Veteran Luncheon. We welcome veterans and their friends to join us for sandwiches, soup and homemade desserts and fellowship. This is a free event.
Questions? Please call John at 607-689-3040

Grace Lutheran Church
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Grace Lutheran Church Vestal Social Graces Committee
Gracevestal709@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

jfholtonsr@gmail.com
Grace Lutheran Church
709 Main Street
Vestal, New York 13850
jfholtonsr@gmail.com