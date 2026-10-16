Veterans Luncheon
Veterans Luncheon
Grace Lutheran Church in partnership with Southern Tier Veteran Support Group is hosting a Veteran Luncheon. We welcome veterans and their friends to join us for sandwiches, soup and homemade desserts and fellowship. This is a free event.
Questions? Please call John at 607-689-3040
Grace Lutheran Church
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Grace Lutheran Church Vestal Social Graces Committee
Gracevestal709@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
jfholtonsr@gmail.com
Grace Lutheran Church
709 Main StreetVestal, New York 13850
jfholtonsr@gmail.com