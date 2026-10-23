© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WEAVE Explores Environmental, Social and Economic Justice

WEAVE Explores Environmental, Social and Economic Justice

WEAVE, a community initiative of Union University Church, will host an evening exploring environmental and social/economic justice on Wednesday, November 4, at 6:30 p.m. at 5 Church Street, Alfred, NY. Free and open to all, the event features Alfred University Professor Frederic Beaudry and community leader Melissa Jusianiec.

Beaudry will discuss environmental justice, drawing on his expertise in environmental sciences, bird ecology and conservation. Jusianiec’s talk, “Who Gets the Opportunity?” explores the history of equal rights and ongoing barriers facing underrepresented communities. She co-founded the Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women and leads the DEIB team at Dixon Schwabl + Company. Light refreshments will be served.

Union University Church
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Union University Church
607-587-9288
uucalfred@gmail.com
https://unionuniversitychurch.org/

Artist Group Info

mjjusianiec@gmail.com
Union University Church
5 Church Street
Alfred, New York 14802
607-587-9288
uucalfred@gmail.com
https://unionuniversitychurch.org/