WEAVE Explores Environmental, Social and Economic Justice

WEAVE, a community initiative of Union University Church, will host an evening exploring environmental and social/economic justice on Wednesday, November 4, at 6:30 p.m. at 5 Church Street, Alfred, NY. Free and open to all, the event features Alfred University Professor Frederic Beaudry and community leader Melissa Jusianiec.

Beaudry will discuss environmental justice, drawing on his expertise in environmental sciences, bird ecology and conservation. Jusianiec’s talk, “Who Gets the Opportunity?” explores the history of equal rights and ongoing barriers facing underrepresented communities. She co-founded the Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women and leads the DEIB team at Dixon Schwabl + Company. Light refreshments will be served.