West Corners Lions Club Chicken BBQ Fundraiser

The West Corners Lions Club is firing up the pit for our chicken BBQ fundraiser on Saturday, June 6, starting at 11:00 AM at Most Holy Rosary Church on Route 26 in Maine, NY. Dinners are $14 and include a half dry-rubbed chicken, baked beans, salt potatoes, and a roll. Walk-up only — served until we sell out. Watch our Facebook page for live updates. Every dollar raised goes back into our community — scholarships for area seniors, support for families in need, and our food-pantry restocks. Come hungry, leave fed, and help us keep the work going.