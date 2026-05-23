West Corners Lions Club Chicken BBQ Fundraiser
West Corners Lions Club Chicken BBQ Fundraiser
The West Corners Lions Club is firing up the pit for our chicken BBQ fundraiser on Saturday, June 6, starting at 11:00 AM at Most Holy Rosary Church on Route 26 in Maine, NY. Dinners are $14 and include a half dry-rubbed chicken, baked beans, salt potatoes, and a roll. Walk-up only — served until we sell out. Watch our Facebook page for live updates. Every dollar raised goes back into our community — scholarships for area seniors, support for families in need, and our food-pantry restocks. Come hungry, leave fed, and help us keep the work going.
Most Holy Rosary Parish Hall
$14.00
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
West Corners Lions Club
607-765-4015
bflbob@gmail.com
Most Holy Rosary Parish Hall
2596 Main StreetMaine, New York 13802
6072392723
endwellken@twc.com