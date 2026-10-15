West Corners Lions Club Halloween Book Giveaway

Every Halloween, the West Corners Lions Club hands out a book to every child instead of candy. This year it is Saturday, October 31, from 11 AM to 1 PM at First Baptist Church in Maine, New York. Due to a scheduling conflict, the church had to change the hours. This listing replaces an earlier one that said "starting at dusk." Look for the Lions trunk. It is free, and every child goes home with a book. The books are donated, and the project is part of the club's community service, which also includes children's vision screening, scholarships, and food pantry support. The West Corners Lions Club has served the Endicott area since 1962.