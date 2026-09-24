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What Is Your Red Line

What Is Your Red Line

State of the Art Gallery is excited that for the month of October its salon will host What Is Your Red Line, an exhibit of over 2,000 red line ribbons handwritten be people in Tompkins County expressing their concerns for America. The installation includes a photo slide show titled “Each of Us is All of Us” by Harry Littell and The Red Line Project documentary by Amala Lane. 

The opening reception is October 2, 5-8pm

The gallery is located at 120 W State St., Ithaca, NY. The phone number is 607-277-1626. Regular hours are Thursday-Sunday, 12-5 p.m. Curbside parking is available, and the building is ADA accessible. Our exhibits are made possible, in part, with funds from the NYS Council on the Arts, administered by the Community Arts Partnership.

State of the Art Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

State of the Art Gallery
607=277-1626
gallery@soagithaca.org
www.soagithaca

Artist Group Info

Democracy Defender PM
State of the Art Gallery
120 West State Street
Ithaca, New York 14850
607-277-1626
gallery@soagithaca.org
www.soagithaca.org