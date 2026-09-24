State of the Art Gallery is excited that for the month of October its salon will host What Is Your Red Line, an exhibit of over 2,000 red line ribbons handwritten be people in Tompkins County expressing their concerns for America. The installation includes a photo slide show titled “Each of Us is All of Us” by Harry Littell and The Red Line Project documentary by Amala Lane.

The opening reception is October 2, 5-8pm

The gallery is located at 120 W State St., Ithaca, NY. The phone number is 607-277-1626. Regular hours are Thursday-Sunday, 12-5 p.m. Curbside parking is available, and the building is ADA accessible. Our exhibits are made possible, in part, with funds from the NYS Council on the Arts, administered by the Community Arts Partnership.

