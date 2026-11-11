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Whitechapel Handbell Choir Christmas Concert

Whitechapel Handbell Choir Christmas Concert

Whitechapel Ringers of the United Presbyterian Church of Cortland play their annual Christmas concert. Enjoy the ambiance of a church sanctuary decorated for Christmas and the warm sound of handbells ringing in the season. Free concert with contributions gratefully accepted for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, central NY’s effort to provide beds for kids. Reception following; fully accessible facility.

United Presbyterian Church of Cortland
02:00 PM - 03:15 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

United Presbyterian Church of Cortland
607-756-5689
pifry1685@gmail.com
www.unitedpresbyterian.net

Artist Group Info

Whitechapel Handbell Choir
diane@ameslinen.com
United Presbyterian Church of Cortland
25 Church Street
Cortland, NY, New York 13045
6077565689
officeadmin@unitedpresbyterian.net
www.unitedpresbyterian.net