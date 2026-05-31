Women Veterans Recognition Day
Women Veterans Recognition Day
The American Legion of Chemung County is hosting an event to honor and celebrate women veterans.
Saturday June 13, 2026, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Cpt. Clarence R. Oliver American Legion Post 154 236 Scottwood Avenue Elmira Heights, New York 14903
Come have lunch, spend the afternoon with your sister veterans, take a chance in our raffle. and visit the tables for information about services available to women veterans in our area!
Family and friends are welcome.
Cpt. Clarence R Oliver American Legion
Free
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Chemung County American Legion
Artist Group Info
mama.moose@yahoo.com
Cpt. Clarence R Oliver American Legion
236 Scottwood AvenueElmira Heights, New York 14903