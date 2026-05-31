Women Veterans Recognition Day

The American Legion of Chemung County is hosting an event to honor and celebrate women veterans.

Saturday June 13, 2026, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cpt. Clarence R. Oliver American Legion Post 154 236 Scottwood Avenue Elmira Heights, New York 14903

Come have lunch, spend the afternoon with your sister veterans, take a chance in our raffle. and visit the tables for information about services available to women veterans in our area!

Family and friends are welcome.