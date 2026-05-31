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Women Veterans Recognition Day

Women Veterans Recognition Day

The American Legion of Chemung County is hosting an event to honor and celebrate women veterans.
Saturday June 13, 2026, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Cpt. Clarence R. Oliver American Legion Post 154 236 Scottwood Avenue Elmira Heights, New York 14903

Come have lunch, spend the afternoon with your sister veterans, take a chance in our raffle. and visit the tables for information about services available to women veterans in our area!

Family and friends are welcome.

Cpt. Clarence R Oliver American Legion
Free
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Chemung County American Legion

Artist Group Info

mama.moose@yahoo.com
Cpt. Clarence R Oliver American Legion
236 Scottwood Avenue
Elmira Heights, New York 14903