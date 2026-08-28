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Work by Jane Dennis and Harry Littell at State of the Art Gallery, Ithaca

Work by Jane Dennis and Harry Littell at State of the Art Gallery, Ithaca

State of the Art Gallery is excited to announce its September exhibit: Work by Jane Dennis and Harry Littell.

Mixed media artist Jane Dennis and photographer Harry Littell explore themes surrounding circuses and fairs. Dennis depicts playful, imagined worlds based on historical research; while Littell’s photographs of county fairs in the Southern Tier present surreal moments drawn from real events. Their different artistic approaches result in a lively and colorful synergy.

The show runs September 3–27, opening night September 4, 2026.

Regular hours Thursday–Sunday 12–5 pm. 120 W State St. (607) 277-1626. Curbside parking and ADA accessibility. Made possible in part with funds from the NYS Council on the Arts, administered by the Community Arts Partnership.

State of the Art Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

State of the Art Gallery
607=277-1626
gallery@soagithaca.org
www.soagithaca

Artist Group Info

DBINNS@TWCNY.RR.COM
State of the Art Gallery
120 West State Street
Ithaca, New York 14850
607-277-1626
gallery@soagithaca.org
www.soagithaca.org