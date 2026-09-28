The World's Largest Traveling Harmonica Museum is at Marich Music for the holidays! Ken VanEtten, retired Corning school music teacher, fills our upstairs recital hall with more than 1,500 harmonicas in over 50 displays: the World's Largest Harmonica (donated by the Fabulous Sgro Brothers), the world's loudest harmonica, harmonicas shaped like cars, blimps, airplanes, vegetables and animals, harmonicas with trumpets, horns and bells, the rare Elmira harmonica (National Harmonica Company, 1919 to the early 1920s), and the 20th century told through harmonica boxes, from early flight and two world wars to the golden age of radio.

Opens Saturday, Nov. 28 and runs through Dec. 31. Holiday hours: Mon-Sat 12-6, Sun 12-4. Dec. 24 and Dec. 31: 12-4. Closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 27.

Admission: suggested $2 cash donation to benefit the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

The recital hall is on the second floor and is accessible by stairs only.

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1809584726826077/