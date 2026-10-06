YMCA Community Thanksgiving Dinner

COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER & FREE COAT GIVEAWAY!

There's always room for one more at our table! Join the YMCA of Broome County for our FREE Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday, November 22, from 2:00–3:30 PM at the West Family Y in Johnson City.

Enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal, friendly faces, and the warmth of coming together as a community. Everyone is welcome!

While you're here, visit our FREE Winter Coat Giveaway, featuring coats, hats, gloves, and other winter gear for community members in need.

Want to help make this special day possible? We're seeking food donations, monetary contributions, and volunteers! Food donations are due by November 18. Contact or visit the West Family Y front desk to sign up to donate, or visit www.ymcabroome.org for more information about volunteering and supporting the event.

Come share a meal, find some warmth, and celebrate the spirit of community!