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YMCA Community Thanksgiving Dinner

YMCA Community Thanksgiving Dinner

COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER & FREE COAT GIVEAWAY!

There's always room for one more at our table! Join the YMCA of Broome County for our FREE Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday, November 22, from 2:00–3:30 PM at the West Family Y in Johnson City.

Enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal, friendly faces, and the warmth of coming together as a community. Everyone is welcome!

While you're here, visit our FREE Winter Coat Giveaway, featuring coats, hats, gloves, and other winter gear for community members in need.

Want to help make this special day possible? We're seeking food donations, monetary contributions, and volunteers! Food donations are due by November 18. Contact or visit the West Family Y front desk to sign up to donate, or visit www.ymcabroome.org for more information about volunteering and supporting the event.

Come share a meal, find some warmth, and celebrate the spirit of community!

West Family YMCA
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

YMCA of Broome County
6077720560
lgaris@ymcabroome.org
www.ymcabroome.org
West Family YMCA
740 Main Street
Johnson City, New York 13790
6077709622
lynn.garis@yahoo.com
www.ymcabroome.org