Waypoint: Tabletop Travels

Hello, and welcome to the first installment of Waypoint! When I'm not at WSKG hosting All Things Considered, you can find me indulging in gaming culture, be it of the video variety, the board basics, or the card classics. This segment of Locally Sourced will focus mainly on the latter two, as there are a surprising number of physical locations across our region that serve as fun points of interest to check out. So if you're a fan of trading card, deck building, and European-style board games, Waypoint is for you!

We'll start our journey first with a detour, or rather, a sidequest. In the small and quaint town of Owego, NY, there lies an equally small and quaint game store: Sidequest Games. One of the several local, family-owned small businesses in Owego, Sidequest is a must-see for any board game enthusiasts.

While they used to offer up a selection of trading card games like Lorcana and my personal favorite, Magic: The Gathering, they recently changed their focus to primarily board games, and boy, is there a fantastic selection to choose from. There's everything from your classics like Catan and Ticket to Ride to newer titles like Root and Sagrada, plus everything in between. Best of all, they regularly have a game out to demo, and they're more than happy to teach visitors how to play new games by actually sitting down and playing the game with you!

Sidequest also offers up materials for tabletop role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons, which brings me to perhaps the coolest part of this shop: its dungeon! Yes, just beneath the store itself lies a gaming dungeon available to rent out for those looking to step up their gaming experience. It features a large gaming table plus medieval decorations—perfect for immersing yourself in the story of your latest campaign.

Overall, it's an awesome shop set in the heart of an awesome town, filled with awesome people who love what they do. If you're looking for your next adventure, take up a sidequest and stop into Sidequest Games in Owego!

