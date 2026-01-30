Waypoint: Catnip Cards and Games

Welcome back to another edition of Waypoint, your personal compass for navigating the local game stores in our communities. I hope I can provide you with another point of interest for your local shopping desires.

This time, we turn our attention to Ithaca, home to Cantrip Cards and Games. This small game store has been around for a couple years, but despite its size, it’s a hub for local gamers.

The store definitely has a strong focus on Magic: The Gathering, with almost its whole display wall behind the counter filled with booster packs and boxes from a wide range of sets. There’s also other popular card games available for sale, like Lorcana and Pokémon. One can also find two computer terminals ready to accept singles orders for anyone hunting for the next addition(s) to their collection. Cantrip’s stock and selection of singles are also searchable by visiting their website—something I recommend doing before making the trip out.

And just in case you’re not as inclined toward TCGs, there are also other gaming materials available for popular tabletop activities, like add-on materials for Dungeons & Dragons, mini figures for TTRPGs and paints to customize them, dice and accessories, and more. I had seen a D&D add-on book inspired by Studio Ghibli animations, allowing you to add that same sense of whimsy and wonder to your own games; something I’ll have to stop back in for in the future! And while there isn’t a huge selection of board games, there are a few of the more popular ones available.

But if I had to pick a highlight for Cantrip, it has to be their community engagement. On the wall behind the register, there’s a calendar filled with all of Cantrip’s upcoming events for the month, and when I say filled, I mean filled; there were events every single day of the week for the whole month, ranging from Magic tournaments to casual play, learn-to-play sessions to board game nights, and including special events like pre-release events (which happened just this past weekend for Magic, and the entire space was packed).

The entire store is filled with tables that anyone can sit down at and start playing. Best of all, even if you didn’t bring your own game to play, along one of the walls are shelves of open board games, which people are invited to open and play at no charge. It’s obvious Cantrip aims to be more than just a store!

So if you’re in the Ithaca area and looking for a place to satisfy your tabletop desires, possibly find that single to complete your deck, or maybe even just sit down and play a quick game on a roadtrip, then Cantrip couldn’t be a more welcoming space with people who are happy to facilitate your gaming needs.

That’s all for this issue! Take care while out exploring, have lots of fun, and I’ll see you at the next Waypoint!