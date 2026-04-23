Java Journeys: Batch Coffee

Java Journey: Batch Coffee

This Java Journey takes us to a spot that many of you probably already know and love — Batch Coffee. With locations in Chenango Bridge, Endwell, and Johnson City, Batch has become a go-to for so many across our community, and for good reason.

Each location has its own vibe, but they all share that same welcoming feel, great energy, and consistently good coffee. Whether you’re stopping in to meet a friend, get some work done, or just need a quick pick-me-up, Batch always delivers.

On this visit, I went with my tried and true favorite — the Salted Caramel Coconut Iced Latte. And let me tell you… it never disappoints.

I always tell myself I’m going to branch out and try something new — they have so many fun and creative drinks — but this one gets me every time. It’s the perfect balance of sweet and salty, with rich caramel and smooth coconut coming together so well with the espresso. It’s refreshing, a little indulgent, and honestly just so good.

Paired with a sunny day, it was exactly the pick-me-up I needed. You know those moments where everything just feels right? Good weather, good coffee, and a few minutes to enjoy it — this was one of those.

Batch is one of those places that you can count on. Whether you’re a regular or stopping in for the first time, there’s always something new to try… even if you end up ordering your favorite again (no judgment here).