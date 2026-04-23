Out of My Way: Farm to Feast NY

Out of My Way- sharing stories of food across the region that I would go out of my way for…and so should you!

Farm to Feast NY

121 W. MLK Jr St.

Ithaca, NY 14850

Open Wed-Sun 8-4:00

Farm to Feast NY, located in the recently relocated K-House Karaoke & Arts Hub a few doors down from the State Theatre in Ithaca, has quickly become one of my favorite breakfast and lunch spots. Open since mid-February, Farm to Feast NY checks off several important boxes for me which is probably why I’ve visited them three times since then.

First, they prioritize using local ingredients as much as possible which means that while they have a slate of regular items on the menu, they also offer creative specials depending on what’s available or in season. This past weekend, they offered a local pork belly and duck egg sandwich which featured pork supplied by Cudlin’s Meat Market in Newfield. Sadly, I couldn’t join them for brunch on Sunday but the photos on their Facebook page looked amazing!

Second, they incorporate Japanese and Korean flavors and components into each of their dishes that elevate standard offerings into something uniquely delicious and satisfying. Some of the most intriguing are miso butter on French toast, furikake cream cheese in their breakfast burritos, and mochi in their muffins. One ingredient I’ve had on two separate visits served two different ways is their gochujang honey pork. I first tried it in a bowl of bone broth ramen as I was getting over a cold, and it was exactly what I needed to clear my head and feed my soul. Next, I had it in a sando served on shokupan with cabbage slaw and their homemade mayo. The pork was tender and flavorful and the sando itself was wonderfully messy to eat.

Third, they offer a variety of tasty and original baked goods that you won’t find anywhere else like ube mochi muffins, brown butter pandan muffins, red matcha raspberry muffins, and miso caramel cookies. They also have several gluten free options available. One of their most popular bakery items is their homemade shokupan (also known as Japanese milk bread), an impossibly soft and fluffy white bread that they use for breakfast sandwiches and lunch sandos.

On my first visit, I tried their ginger-maple sausage toast which comes on their shokupan bread and is topped with their homemade mayo, chili oil and a fried egg. It was the perfect combination of spicy and sweet and incredibly satisfying. Their toasts are served “open-faced” on a single slice of bread since it is sliced pretty thick, but you can request a second slice for $2 extra if you prefer a higher bread to fillings ratio. Their lunchtime sandos are served with the requisite two slices of bread since the filings are piled high. Fear not: if you end up falling in love with their shokupan, you’ll be pleased to know that you can also purchase a loaf (or two) to take home with you!

So, if you are also a fan of locally sourced ingredients, Asian inspired flavors, and artisan baked goods, Farm to Feast NY is a solid pick for your next lunch meeting downtown or weekend brunch adventure in Ithaca. Honestly, I would try to visit soon before word gets around, and it becomes harder to snag a table.