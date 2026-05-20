Waypoint: Sound Go Round

Hello, travelers, and welcome back to the latest installment of Waypoint, chronicling the game stores I find across the listening area. It’s my quest to bring attention to the local businesses that deal in fun of the tabletop variety, which brought me to perhaps what could be considered my first-ever game store.

Located in WSKG’s hometown of Vestal is Sound Go Round, a shop that is arguably not a game store. I know, I know; I can hear the clamor of torches and pitchforks outside already. But bear with me: I mean that SGR is arguably not just a game store. It’s a store that offers something for everyone, whether you be a nerd, a collector, or just looking for a bit of nostalgia.

SGR stocks a wide variety of physical media, spanning video games, movies, TV shows, and music, with offerings both old and new. There’s old, collectable video games and consoles; vinyl, CDs, and cassette tapes; DVDs and VHSs; comic books and manga; figurines; and loads more.

But back to the topic of Waypoint: the games. Because it’s not a “game store” in the traditional sense, SGR doesn’t offer a website listing all of its Magic: The Gathering singles they have for purchase, nor do they sell Warhammer products like paints, at least not as part of their regular stock. But they do offer a decent selection of packs of TCGs and CCGs, and they have a few binders filled with valuable MtG cards to flip through. You can also find a collection of board games they’ve accumulated either from direct purchase or second-hand sales. And, of course, they have a stack of Dungeons & Dragons guidebooks for purchase.

But what SGR lacks in table-top-specific products, they make up for in the sheer breadth of their stock. I consider the store to be a local wonder, where anyone can go in and lose themselves should they allow themselves to browse.

I could spend all day writing about Sound Go Round (I’m not exaggerating), but a store like this is best experienced first hand. If you’re passing through Vestal or have a free spot on the weekend, definitely stop in, and you’ll see what I mean; there’s not another place like it (at least not around here!)

That’s it for this edition. I’m always eager to know more about the goings-on of table top gaming in our communities, but I can only keep my ear to the ground for so long before my back starts acting up, so if you have any information regarding any local game stores, local game creators, or special local events, let me know! Send any info to LocallySourced@wskg.org.

Take care, travelers, and I’ll see you at the next Waypoint!

