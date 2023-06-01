Korchak won't have independent line in Broome County DA’s race, Endicott Dems get on ballot

Incumbent Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak is leaving his future in the office up to voters in this month’s Republican primary, having not submitted paperwork to secure an independent ballot line by the deadline, earlier this week.

Korchak floated the idea of seeking an independent line earlier this year. It would have ensured he appears on the general election ballot. Korchak is facing a Republican primary challenge by Paul Battisti, who was endorsed by the Broome County Conservative Party earlier this year. That will ensure Battisti will appear on the general election ballot this fall. It also means Korchak must win the Republican primary in order to secure a spot on the general election ballot.

“After considering all the options available, the determination was made that the Republican Party, which I have been a member of for decades, provided me with the clearest path to victory in this election. I’d like to be able to continue my work, helping protect the citizens of Broome County,” Korchak said in a statement to WSKG.

Korchak lost the 2019 Republican primary for district attorney to Battisti, but later beat him by running on the Libertarian line in the general election. The Libertarian Party has since lost automatic ballot access as enjoyed by the Conservative and Working Families parties.

Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan is running for district attorney unopposed on the Democratic and Working Families lines.

Meanwhile, Democratic Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson and a slate of two Democratic councilmembers, Shannon Sharpe and Kevin Kreiner, submitted petitions to appear on independent lines. The three candidates’ petitions to appear on the Democratic line were invalidated earlier this year after being successfully challenged due to technical issues, putting them below the amount of signatures needed. Jackson will now appear on the “Endicotters” independent line against Republican Village Trustee Nick Burlingame in the general election.

“I’m running for Mayor to bring new leadership and positive energy to Endicott, and I look forward to earning the voters support,” Burlingame told WSKG in a statement.

Sharpe and Kreiner will appear on the “Square Deal Party” independent line.

Jackson did not reply for requests to comment Thursday.