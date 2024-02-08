Tompkins County Legislature votes down resolution calling for cease-fire between Israel, Hamas

The Tompkins County Legislature rejected a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Israel, Gaza and the Middle East. The resolution was one vote away from passing.

The resolutioncalled on the federal government to work towards a sustainable cease-fire, humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas.

Over 27,000 people in Gaza and a thousand people in Israel have died since Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7. Hamas still has more than a hundred Israeli hostages. Almost 2 million people, many of whom are children, have been displaced by Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

Supporters of the resolution have attended legislature meetings for months to speak on the issue.

Democratic Legislator Greg Mezey voted for the resolution. He argued it was the legislature’s responsibility to represent their constituents on global issues like this one.

“That, 100 percent to my colleagues, is our responsibility, is to make sure that those voices have a place locally, regionally, nationally and globally,” he said.

Republican Legislator Randy Brown voted against the resolution. He said the legislature should be more focused on local issues than foreign policy.

“Nothing we can do with this resolution is going to help in my mind,” he said. “I’m going against this.”

The resolution needed eight “yes” votes to pass. There were seven votes for the resolution and six against.

