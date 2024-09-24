Hundreds gather at state Capitol for annual March for Life

Gerry Young drove nearly two hours Monday from Warminster to Harrisburg to show her support for the anti-abortion movement.

“I’ve been a pro-life member for many years and that’s how I vote,” she said. “If you’re willing to kill a baby, then you can’t have my vote.”

Young was among hundreds gathering at the steps of the state Capitol Monday for the annual March for Life.

President Donald Trump added three justices to the Supreme Court, and in 2022, the landmark Roe v. Wade decision protecting the right to abortion was overturned with their support.

Berwood Yost is the director of the Franklin & Marshall College Poll.

He said it is difficult to gauge whether abortion rights could tip the scales in the election, given concerns over the economy.

“It’s hard to know if this is going to be an election mostly about the economy, or if it’s going to be an election where concerns about the economy are important, but issues like women’s rights and abortion rights and other similar issues are also part of the mix,” he said.

He noted that Trump voters largely support his economic and immigration policies, while others say they back Vice President Kamala Harris because of her support for abortion rights and her character generally.

Randy Rustine from Hockessin, Del., said abortion is no longer a federal because the Supreme Court sent the issue down to the states and the Democrats are using the issue to galvanize voters.

“They [Democrats] keep fear-mongering that Trump is going to ban all abortions and such, which is nonsense,” he said at the Capitol Monday. “His position is it’s back to the states. That’s what he promised to do.”

In a debate with Harris this month, Trump would not commit to vetoing a national abortion ban.

Several days later, his running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, said Trump would not support a national abortion ban in an interview on “Meet the Press.”

Yost said the Trump campaign has to find a successful message about the issue and suspects that might be hurting them and helping Democrats.

