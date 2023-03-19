Gillibrand bill would fund support for families of people with substance use disorder

A new bill in the U.S. Senate would offer a total of $25 million in federal grant money to organizations that support the family members of people with substance use disorder. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York announced the legislation, called the Family Support Services for Addiction Act on Wednesday.

Gillibrand said organizations that provide services to the family members and loved ones of people dealing with addiction rarely get enough federal funding.

"My bill aims to address this gap in funding for these services," Gillibrand said. "We need to make sure that we provide these resources to families so that they can help their loved ones overcome their addictions."

She added family members can play a key role in helping loved ones with substance use disorder, but they often face similar barriers.

"Getting support can be difficult for family members too, as they can also face stigma, a lack of insurance coverage, racial disparities, and an inability to pay for support services," Gillibrand said.

Funding would go toward services like peer support and counseling for caregivers, education to help families navigate the health care system, and support groups for loved ones. The $25 million would be spread out over five years.

