The legislation, called the Family Support Services for Addiction Act, would offer up to $25 million in grants to community groups that serve the loved ones of people dealing with addiction.
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York supports President Joe Biden’s move to pardon all people with federal marijuana possession charges, but says it’s only a first step.
One of the leading opponents to the bill is Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) who argues the legislation allows for unrestricted spending.
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said some Supreme Court justices lied during confirmation hearings about whether they would overturn Roe v. Wade. The…
The New York senator acknowledged the effort to implement a moratorium on some cryptocurrency mining in New York.
Funding from the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package signed into law last week, will soon start making its way down to local projects, including broadband internet access.
Gillibrand discussed both during a stop in Ithaca on Monday.
“Not only do we call for these payments to continue for the first half of the year, we also want them made retroactive to January 1."
"We saw drugmakers raising already exorbitant prices on hundreds of drugs while families faced unprecedented health challenges and financial insecurity."
Gillibrand, a member of Congress’s Special Committee on Aging, said making long-term care more accessible and affordable is among her top priorities.