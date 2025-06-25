© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New book explores the rise of 'The Gunfighters' in the late 19th century

WBUR
Published June 25, 2025 at 11:25 AM EDT
The cover of "The Gunfighters" and author Bryan Burrough. (Courtesy of Penguin Press and Bryan Burrough)
Courtesy of Penguin Press and Bryan Burrough
The cover of "The Gunfighters" and author Bryan Burrough. (Courtesy of Penguin Press and Bryan Burrough)

Editor’s note: This segment was rebroadcast on Aug. 28, 2026. Click here for that audio.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with journalist and author Bryan Burrough about his new book “The Gunfighters: How Texas Made the West Wild,” which looks at the culture that spawned gunfighting in post-Civil War America.

Book excerpt: ‘The Gunfighters’

By Bryan Burrough

Excerpted from “The Gunfighters” by Bryan Burrough. Copyright © 2025 by Bryan Burrough. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
NPR Books