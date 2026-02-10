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'Rise, Girl, Rise': Gloria Steinem and Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee team up for picture book

WBUR
Published February 10, 2026 at 12:04 PM EST
The cover of "Rise, Girl, Rise" and authors Leymah Gbowee. (Courtesy of Orchard Books, Katie Lyman and Leymah Gbowee)
Courtesy of Orchard Books, Katie Lyman and Leymah Gbowee
The cover of "Rise, Girl, Rise" and authors Leymah Gbowee. (Courtesy of Orchard Books, Katie Lyman and Leymah Gbowee)

Editor’s note: This segment was rebroadcast on Sept. 3, 2026. Click here for that audio.

Longtime friends Gloria Steinem and Nobel Peace Prize winner Leymah Gbowee join Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan to talk about “Rise, Girl, Rise: Our Sister-Friend Journey. Together for All.”

The picture book tells their stories and encourages readers to form communities to fight injustice.

Book excerpt: ‘Rise, Girl, Rise’

By Gloria Steinem and Leymah Gbowee

Excerpted from “Rise, Girl, Rise: Our Sister-Friend Journey. Together for All.” Text copyright (c) 2026 by Gloria Steinem and Leymah Gbowee. Illustrations copyright (c) 2026 by Kah Yangni. Used with permission from Orchard Books, an imprint of Scholastic Inc. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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