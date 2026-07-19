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Romance books recommended by NPR staff for summer reading

NPR | By Wailin Wong,
Adrian MaBrittney MeltonKalyani Saxena
Published July 19, 2026 at 5:54 PM EDT

Summer is great for some sizzling reads and NPR staff have recommendations for romance novels from our Books We Love list.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR Art & Culture
Wailin Wong
Wailin Wong is a long-time business and economics journalist who's reported from a Chilean mountaintop, an embalming fluid factory and lots of places in between. She is a host of The Indicator from Planet Money. Previously, she launched and co-hosted two branded podcasts for a software company and covered tech and startups for the Chicago Tribune. Wailin started her career as a correspondent for Dow Jones Newswires in Buenos Aires. In her spare time, she plays violin in one of the oldest community orchestras in the U.S.
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma is a host and reporter for NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money, a daily podcast that helps listeners make sense of our ever-changing economy.
Brittney Melton
Kalyani Saxena
[Copyright 2024 NPR]