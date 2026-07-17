Broome County legislature meeting devolves into chaos as residents call for housing reforms

The Broome County legislature’s meeting on Thursday devolved into chaos as soon as it began.

About 40 people packed the legislative chamber. Some held signs calling for housing reform and an end to using hotels as temporary shelters.

It has been almost a month after a fire destroyed the Knights Inn motel in Endwell , which was used as temporary housing for homeless people. The fire killed six and displaced over 50 people. Many of them had been placed in the motel by the county’s department of social services.

As the meeting started, audience members began to stand in the gallery. One by one, they spoke about their personal experiences with homelessness. Some said they were survivors of the Knights Inn motel fire last month.

The audience members said they wanted to be heard by the legislators. The Broome County Legislature does not have a public comment period in their meetings.

Each time a member of the public spoke, sheriffs' deputies approached them and told them they could be silent or leave. Deputies walked several people out of the chamber.

Binghamton resident Salka Valerio and four other people watching the meeting were surrounded by sheriff’s deputies. She shouted “Don’t touch me!” and a scuffle took place.

Valerio was handcuffed and removed from the legislative chamber.

“I think I was specifically targeted. The other people beside me were of lighter complexion. They were white, older women. They walked out and they yelled more, they were yelling, so, I don’t know. I just feel like they picked me out,” she told WSKG after she was released.

Valerio has advocated for reform of local law enforcement, particularly in the sheriff’s office.

She was released later Thursday evening with an appearance ticket. Her charges include resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. Valerio's court date is set for August 7.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) alleged in a statement late Friday afternoon that “Valerio refused to exit her seat and resisted arrest while Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to place her under arrest for Obstructing Government Administration.”

They also alleged that Valerio “spit on another person while being removed from the chambers and used abusive and foul language.” WSKG asked the sheriff's office to clarify if these are part of the charges against Valerio but did not get a response before publication time.

The BCSO also announced on Friday that Binghamton resident Brian Mcpeek was also arrested and released with an appearance ticket for a later date.

The BCSO said they removed about twenty people during the meeting for being “disruptive”.

During all of this, the legislators left the room. Many of the public also left. Not all of the audience members were allowed to reenter the chamber.

The legislature resumed its meeting. Nothing relating to housing was on the agenda.

When the meeting was over, law enforcement officers told everyone, including reporters, that the building was closed and they had to leave.

The meeting lasted less than 15 minutes.