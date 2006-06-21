Marines, Medic Charged with Murder in Iraq Case

Seven Marines and one sailor have been charged with murder in connection to the April death of an Iraqi civilian in Hamdania, a Marine spokesman said. The case revolves around the behavior of Marines and a Navy medic who sought a suspected insurgent on April 26.

Finding their target house empty, the U.S. force is said to have entered a house at random and left with Hashim Ibrahim Awad, a 52-year-old disabled man. He was reportedly questioned before being shot several times.

Investigators believe the Marines then placed an AK-47 next to the Iraqi, along with a shovel, to portray him as an insurgent who planted roadside bombs.

Marine Col. Stuart Navarre announced the charges from Camp Pendleton in California, where the accused have been held in a military brig since late May. The charges include kidnapping, murder and conspiracy.

The Marines accused are Sgt. Lawrence G. Hutchins III, Marine Cpl. Trent D. Thomas, Lance Cpl. Tyler A. Jackson, Pfc. John J. Jodka, Lance Cpl. Jerry E. Shumate Jr., Lance Cpl. Robert B. Pennington, and Cpl. Marshall L. Magincalda. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Melson J. Bacos is also charged.

