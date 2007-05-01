© 2023 WSKG

NPR News

Border Town Residents Fight New Towers

By Ted Robbins
Published May 1, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

The Department of Homeland Security is installing nine high-tech towers as part of the first section of its Secure Border Initiative Network along a 28-mile stretch near the Arizona-Mexico border. Residents of Arivaca, Ariz., are not happy. They say the radar-and-camera setups not only will be eyesores, but also will rob them of their privacy. They had a town meeting with DHS officials Monday night.

NPR News
