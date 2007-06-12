© 2023 WSKG

NPR News

Fatah, Hamas Battle in Gaza Threatens Government

By Eric Westervelt
Published June 12, 2007 at 3:30 PM EDT

In heavy fighting across the Gaza Strip, the latest battles between rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas have left more than 20 people dead in the past three days, with more than 80 killed in the past month.

Fatah leaders who are loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas are now warning that the precarious unity government formed with their rivals from Hamas may not last.

After nearly three days of clashes, hulks of burned-out buses and cars litter main roadways in Gaza City, where gunmen guard makeshift checkpoints at major intersections.

By sundown Tuesday night, the fighting had started anew. Fatah's Presidential Guard began blasting Hamas strongholds along the waterfront in central Gaza City. Soon after, Hamas retaliated.

Eric Westervelt
