Are former presidents immune from criminal prosecution? That’s the unprecedented question before the Supreme Court. WSKG Radio will carry special coverage of the oral arguments of Trump vs. The United States. Listen Thursday morning beginning at 9:45 on WSKG News, streaming online at WSKG.ORG.

Harvey Weinstein's 2020 sex crimes conviction in New York overturned

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published April 25, 2024 at 10:58 AM EDT
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein ,appearing in a Los Angeles courtroom in Oct. 2022.
Etienne Laurent
/
Getty Images
Editor's note: This report includes descriptions of sexual assault.

On Thursday morning, the highest court in New York state overturned the 2020 felony sex crime conviction of former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, and ordered a new trial. Weinstein has been serving a 23-year sentence in New York on the basis of that conviction. The Manhattan district attorney's office told NPR it intends to retry the case.

The New York State Court of Appeals found in a 4-3 decision that Weinstein had not received a fair trial, in part because the trial judge allowed testimony from women whose allegations were not part of that case. (In all, more than 100 women made public allegations against Weinstein.)

On behalf of the majority, Judge Jenny Rivera wrote in part in the ruling: "We conclude that the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes because that testimony served no material non-propensity purpose... The only evidence against defendent [Weinstein] was the complainants' testimony, and the result of the court's rulings ... was to bolster their credibility and diminish defendant's character before the jury."

It will now be up to the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg Jr., to launch a new trial against Weinstein. Bragg is currently involved in another very high-profile case: the New York trial of former president Donald Trump, who has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. A spokesperson for the DA's office told NPR Thursday in a written statement: "We will do everything in our power to retry this case, and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault."

Despite the New York court's decision, another conviction against Weinstein stands for now. In Feb. 2023, a judge in Los Angeles sentenced Weinstein to a 16-year prison term on a separate conviction of rape and sexual assault. That sentence is to be served consecutively after the New York prison term. As of Thursday morning, Weinstein was being held in upstate New York, at the Mohawk Correctional Facility.

