WSKG Youth Voices
Gen X-Y-Z, Boomer, Millennial, Zoomer - you’ve heard all the generation names, but what does that actually mean when it comes to communicating?Tune in to hear a teens take on Generational Differences.
In this week's episode of The Other Side, we sit down with Courtney Rowley, a family navigator at the Addiction Center of Broome County.
On the third episode of The Other Side, Toby, Chloe, and Cailee talk through good (and bad) coping mechanisms, some ways adults can help young people deal with their mental health, and how to start those tough conversations.
Welcome to The Other Side, a youth-led podcast about mental health from WSKG and Cornell Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Unity Endicott Teen Leaders.