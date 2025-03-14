Suspect indicted on murder and arson charges in blaze that killed Binghamton firefighter

A suspect has been indicted on charges of fourth-degree arson and second-degree murder in connection to a fire last month that killed Binghamton firefighter John “JR” Gaudet.

Police said during a press conference Friday that Patrick Shea was arrested Thursday in Kirkwood and was later indicted by a grand jury in Broome County Court. He is now being detained without bail at the county correctional facility.

Court records show Shea pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The fire broke out in a vacant building on Main St. in Binghamton on Feb. 12. Gaudet was trapped after a portion of the fully engulfed building collapsed. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after.

Officials said an investigation by the Binghamton Police Department Detective Bureau, the Broome County District Attorney’s office and New York state fire investigators showed the source of the fire had “human involvement” but declined to offer specific details on how it was started.

“The men and women of the Binghamton Police Department spent and will continue to spend countless hours investigating this tragedy,” Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski said in a statement. “We will continue to hold those accountable for the destruction of property and life, not only in this case, but past and future cases alike.”

Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG News Flowers memorializing Gaudet on Main St. in Binghamton.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said police detectives reviewed surveillance video, conducted interviews and “utilized a multitude of investigative techniques to further uncover the facts of the case.”

“These last several weeks have been, without question, incredibly challenging for the [Binghamton Fire Department],” Kraham said. “I am so proud of their resilience, the way that they've stepped up for each other, and the way that they're stepping up now to stand shoulder to shoulder with law enforcement as we announce this indictment and allow the prosecution to move forward.”

Binghamton officials say the case remains an active investigation, and asked residents with information to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau.

A conference in the case is scheduled for March 28 before Broome County Court Judge Carol Cocchiola.