Medicaid cuts could drop 100,000 people from health care coverage in Southern Tier

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer is urging New York House Republicans to vote against any cuts to Medicaid in President Trump’s budget proposal.

Schumer said a new report from the New York State Department of Health (DOH) shows 1.5 million New Yorkers could lose health insurance if proposed cuts to the program are voted through the House this week.

In the Southern Tier , the number of people who could lose their access to health coverage is more than 100,000 across three congressional districts, represented by Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy (NY-23), Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney (NY-24) and Democrat Rep. Josh Riley (NY-19) .

The people who rely on Medicaid include veterans, seniors, children and people with disabilities.

According to Schumer, these proposed health care cuts would help pass the Trump tax bill, which is set to expire at the end of the year.

“That's why I'm demanding New York House Republicans show us, not with their words, but with their vote,” Schumer said. “Are they on your side? Are they on the side of the billionaires getting the tax breaks?”

The New York State DOH shows proposed cuts to Medicaid could cost Southern Tier hospitals and the region's health care economy more than $50 million.

Medicaid cuts would affect services in rural emergency departments, maternity care, and nursing homes.

Schumer said the cuts would result in layoffs for thousands of staff including doctors and nurses across health systems.

“It would crater funding for local hospitals,” Schumer said. “Many of our local hospitals would probably go under, and hundreds of jobs in each case would be lost.”

Schumer said it would take four of New York’s seven Republican congressional representatives to vote “no” to stop the bill.