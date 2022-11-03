-
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer made the case for a bipartisan proposal to tighten regulations meant to increase railroad safety several weeks after a train carrying hazardous materials overturned in Ohio.
A vacant building in Cortland is set to house the mental health department serving the county and central New York.
With one week out before the 2022 midterms, WSKG Government and Politics Reporter Vaughn Golden discusses the recent U.S. Senate debate and some of the last campaign finance filings.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul held a 10 percent lead over challenger, Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin. In New York’s U.S. Senate race, Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer leads Republican Joe Pinion 54 percent to 34 percent.
“As the city figures out what's the best way to move forward and achieve that goal, having this support from the federal funding will help us do that."
Cornell University is expanding a massive underground research facility. A partnership with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory is developing new lightweight materials for use in military aircraft.
The grant would help scale up parts of the manufacturing economy locally, including incentives for other companies in the battery manufacturing supply chain to relocate to the Southern Tier.
Schumer said New York's current allocation of anti-viral drugs used to treat COVID-19 will not be enough to meet current needs.
Schumer said the $1 trillion bill would create thousands of union jobs to complete federally-funded infrastructure projects.
Schumer said over the weekend that the state was in danger of losing $2.4 billion in federal aid due to delays by the Cuomo administration in getting out the rent relief.