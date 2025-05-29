© 2025 WSKG

'It is classically weird.' Photos from the Ithaca Festival Parade

WSKG | By Aurora Berry
Published May 29, 2025 at 10:31 PM EDT
Ithaca Festival kicked off with a parade Thursday.

Local musicians, dancers, activist groups and even puppets packed the streets.

Ithaca resident Heather Byrne described the parade as a family reunion, with everyone in the city gathered in the same place at the same time.

Byrne said the parade shows off all the city’s wonderful wackiness.

"It is classically weird. It's so awesomely weird."

The parade signals the start of the city’s three day arts festival. Vendors, performers, and celebrating Ithacans will take over the Commons for the weekend.

This year’s theme is Enchanted Ithaca.

