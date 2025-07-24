© 2025 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Steuben County manufacturer to build MTA commuter trains

WSKG | By Natalie Abruzzo
Published July 24, 2025 at 3:10 PM EDT
FILE — In this July 19, 2017, file photo, Passengers disembark from a Long Island Rail Road commuter train, in Long Beach, on New York's Long Island. Motorists and mass transit riders in New York already facing fare and toll increases next year and in 2023 could face drastic service cuts if the federal government doesn't help the Metropolitan Transportation Authority out of a gaping budget hole brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a state comptroller's report released Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, FIle)
Kathy Willens
/
AP
Hornell-based train manufacturer Alstom will build new M-9A commuter train cars to replace the MTA's M-3 cars on both the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad.

A Steuben County train manufacturer will build hundreds of commuter rail cars for the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), according to a company press release .

Hornell-based Alstom will produce the train car bodies and assemble them in its new facility Plant 4. Additional parts of the trains will be assembled in Alstom’s facility in Plattsburgh.

The full contract is $2.3 billion and the company says it will create hundreds of jobs, including union jobs with the International Association of Machinists.

The MTA is replacing 40-year-old passenger M-3 cars with M-9A cars on two commuter lines: the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad.

Upgrades for wheelchairs and accessible restrooms along with extra-wide doors and USB charging ports are included in the new builds.

In a press release earlier this month, Alstom said that the M-9A train car bodies will be built in the company’s newly opened 135,000 square foot facility. The new plant allowed the company to bring its manufacturing of stainless steel train car shells that are used to produce passenger trains back to Hornell from Brazil.

Alstom received a $3.4-million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration in 2021 to help with construction costs of the Plant 4 facility.

Alstom’s Hornell location is nearly 200 years old and is the largest passenger rail manufacturer in the U.S.

The company has been building commuter and subway trains that support short and frequent stops in metropolitan areas for more than 60 years, producing thousands for the MTA.
Tags
Local News trainssteuben countypublic transit
Natalie Abruzzo
See stories by Natalie Abruzzo