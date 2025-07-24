© 2025 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chemung County receives funding for walking, biking trail project

WSKG | By Natalie Abruzzo
Published July 24, 2025 at 9:07 PM EDT
FILE - M.J. Eberhart, 83, carefully hikes the Appalachian Trail, Sept. 12, 2021, in Gorham, New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
The Chemung Canal Connector Trail project will help connect several miles of walking and bicycle paths from Elmira to Ashland and Watkins Glen.

Chemung County was awarded nearly $250,000 this month for the Chemung Canal Connector Trail project.

A federal grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) will fund a portion of a bicycle and pedestrian path between the village of Elmira Heights and the city of Elmira.

It is expected to help bridge a 7-mile gap between both the Lackawanna Rail Trail, which runs 8 miles between Eldridge Park and the town of Ashland, and the Catharine Valley Trail, which currently runs from Watkins Glen to Pine Valley.

The project is expected to take several phases for construction, according to an Elmira Chemung Transportation Council (ECTC) press release. The project is being overseen by the Chemung County Planning Department.

It is the first phase of a project to create a network of trails in the county that will eventually become a 29-mile continuous trail corridor.

According to a press release from Southern Tier Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY23), the Chemung Canal Connector Trail project will ultimately connect the county to the Finger Lakes Trail System, which is a continuous 580-mile walking trail across the state.

The Southern Tier Central Regional Planning and Development Board (STC) said in an email that Chemung County should receive a contract from ARC by September.

Initial work will include design and engineering. The construction portion is expected to take several years and additional funding streams to complete.

It is not clear when the project will begin construction. County officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The Appalachian Regional Commission is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is an economic development partner helping to fund arts and culture and tourism projects.

The application deadline for the 2026 funding grant cycle from ARC through STC is Sept. 18.
Tags
Local News chemung countyschuyler countyfinger lakesgrant fundingtrailtourism
Natalie Abruzzo
See stories by Natalie Abruzzo