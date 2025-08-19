Binghamton University announces new president

Binghamton University has a new president. The State University of New York Board of Trustees voted to hire Anne D’Alleva as the university’s president Tuesday.

D’Alleva is currently the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Connecticut. She is set to start her position at Binghamton on November 1.

In a statement, D’Alleva said she was “honored” to take the position.

“Binghamton has a remarkable tradition of academic excellence, research innovation and community engagement, and I am inspired by the dedication of its faculty, staff and students,” D’Alleva said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with campus and community partners to build research strength, expand opportunities for students, enhance alumni involvement and advance the University’s impact in New York, the nation and the world.”

Last October, former president Harvey Stenger announced he would step down at the end of the year to spend time with family. Stenger served as the university’s president for 13 years.

“After a tremendously successful era under President Stenger, where Binghamton gained a strong academic reputation and saw significant enrollment and research growth," said SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr, "I am confident that Dr. D’Alleva will build on that progress and bring Binghamton University to even greater heights.”

The 21-member presidential search committee that selected D’Alleva included university faculty, students, alumni and a non-voting liaison from the SUNY Chancellor’s office.