NYCLU sues city of Elmira for alleged discrimination against people with disabilities

The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) filed a lawsuit against the city of Elmira and its mayor Daniel Mandell earlier this month.

The lawsuit alleges Elmira blocked construction of an affordable, supportive housing project for people with disabilities.

Allegations include discriminatory statements made about potential residents with disabilities during public hearings.

“The defendants acquiesced to the demands of a vocal group of disgruntled neighbors to block it,” stated the lawsuit filing. “A small number of nearby residents attended public hearings and persistently lobbied the defendants to stop the development.”

The plaintiffs go on to state that the group opposed to the housing project targeted the units set aside specifically for people with disabilities.

“Time and again, opponents of the development disparaged these potential residents, making unsubstantiated and discriminatory claims about them. They suggested that allowing this second affordable and supportive housing complex would increase crime, lower property values, and bring unwanted people into their neighborhood. Their message was clear: they did not want these residents with disabilities living in their community.”

The proposed housing includes 50 affordable housing units with 15 supportive units set aside for people with disabilities. The site is located next to an existing complex of affordable apartments for seniors, veterans and people with disabilities.

According to the lawsuit filing, the existing apartments have a waitlist of more than 150 people.

The plaintiffs claim they began working with Elmira in 2018 to build the housing. In 2023, the city council rezoned the land where the housing site was proposed, prohibiting multi-family housing. This new zoning ordinance stopped the apartment housing project from moving forward.

WSKG reached out to the mayor and did not hear back.

It is alleged that the city of Elmira violated the Fair Housing Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act and the New York State Human Rights Law.

The Plaintiffs in the lawsuit are CDS Housing and Corning's AIM Independent Living Center.