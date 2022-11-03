-
The expansion would have allowed construction of 12 additional cottages. The proposal received stiff pushback from some Newfield residents and elected officials.
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced new affordable housing projects in Brooklyn and said she hopes to step up construction of low-cost housing to the rest of the state beginning next year.
"The housing situation is just so, so bad that people will live by the river rather than wait in the nursing home for an apartment to open up."
"We're taking these [properties] and viewing them as opportunities."
Leslie Danks Burke and Lea Webb are competing for the Democratic nomination in the race for New York's 52nd State Senate District, which covers Ithaca and Binghamton.
Binghamton University says it's building up Johnson City's economy, but at what cost to affordable, family housing?“Before, if you walked in Johnson City, you would just hear kids laughing and giggling. Now you don’t hear that. All you hear is construction.”
The Council voted Wednesday to “accept” a policy proposal on the issue. That did not, however, put any legislation into law.
The city received $1 million from the New York State Attorney General’s office in 2020 to address some of the root causes of homelessness.
The Southern Door Community Land Trust will use the grant to retrofit current and future homes with green energy appliances, in an effort to reduce energy costs.
Former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick gained a reputation as a rising star in progressive politics since he was elected at age 24. He stepped down as mayor this past weekend.