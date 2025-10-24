Broome County Legislature postpones budget vote until November

The Broome County legislature chamber was filled with people on Thursday night. It was a mix of residents and county employees. Among them were County Executive Jason Garnar, District Attorney Paul Battisi and Sheriff Fred Akshar.

At least 15 people spoke during the public hearing for the proposed 2026 budget.

All except three specifically told the legislators they oppose the sheriff’s department budget. They said they do not want county resources used to support any ICE activities. The sheriff’s department has a 287(g) agreement with ICE, which allows officers to issue administrative immigration warrants within the jail.

Sheriff Fred Akshar also spoke during the public hearing. He said residents who opposed his budget and its ICE partnership were engaging in “political theater.” He said they had their facts wrong and were spreading false information.

Akshar has consistently said that the ICE agreement does not cost the taxpayers. Instead, he says it puts money back into the county’s general fund.

Opponents said a continued partnership with ICE would lead to overcrowding of the jail, overworking of jail staff and cost taxpayers money.

Some questioned the jail’s financial management and brought up complaints about outside vendors who provide food and health care in the jail. A 38-year-old woman recently died in the jail’s medical unit within hours of being taken into custody at the jail. Residents also said they objected to the sheriff’s budget because they disagree with the Trump administration's immigration enforcement crack down.

The legislature postponed its scheduled vote on the budget. It will take place during a special budget session on November 6.