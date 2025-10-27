Tompkins County Office for the Aging to be temporarily relocated to Lansing

Tompkins County’s Office for the Aging is being temporarily moved outside of the city of Ithaca.

The move is part of a relocation of some services to aid in construction of the county’s Center of Government project, which will consolidate county operations at a centralized location.

The Tompkins County Board of Elections will move into the Office for the Aging’s current location. The office, along with the Department of Assessment, will be relocated to 31 Dutch Mill Road in the town of Lansing. The county is currently acquiring the property.

The new space is about 15 minutes away by car from the office’s current Ithaca location.

The distance and more rural location had previously raised accessibility concerns for some advocates.

The county said it has asked office staff to help coordinate transportation with clients.

“We are committed to making the transition as smooth as possible for staff and clients by providing clear information and maintaining access to high-quality services for aging adults and their caregivers,” Tompkins County Administrator Korsah Akumfi said in a statement.

A timeline for the move has yet to be announced.