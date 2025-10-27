Town of Lansing lawyers up amid zoning moratorium debate

Lansing officials announced that the town would retain outside counsel in case there is any litigation related to its controversial zoning moratorium last week.

As written, the moratorium would pause large development in the town for at least a year, likely stalling plans for an AI data center owned by a company called TeraWulf.

Officials say the moratorium will allow them time to rewrite the town’s zoning to be in line with its comprehensive plan, adopted years ago. Some have criticized the proposed pause, saying it would stymie economic growth and hurt local business.

The proposal has become a magnet for public opinion, partially because of the impact it would have on TeraWulf’s data center plans. The project, slated to take over a former coal fired power station on the shore of Cayuga Lake, has faced pushback over environmental concerns, and general criticisms of AI. However, some have welcomed the idea of a data center, hoping it will expand Lansing’s tax base and bring jobs to the town.

The board said the town’s attorney advised them to seek outside counsel for matters related to the moratorium.

Town Supervisor Ruth Groff said there has not been any legal action taken yet. She is hoping it stays that way.

“Anytime there's a moratorium, there's always a possibility of litigation involved. And especially in this situation, I think Terawulf is posturing to do so. So we're just being prepared.”

Terawulf’s Director of Corporate Communications Jason Assad told WSKG that “We are unaware of any legal action or why there would be a need for legal action at this time.”

The town board also set a November 12 deadline for written public comment on the moratorium.

Officials said that the town has received almost a thousand online comments on the proposal. People can still voice their opinions on the moratorium in-person after the deadline. A public hearing on the moratorium is scheduled for November 19.