Find food pantries and community meals with WSKG’s new 'food resources' map

The ongoing federal shutdown and lapse of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits has exacerbated the issue of food insecurity for many New Yorkers.

Over 73,000 people across Broome, Chemung, Schuyler, Tioga, Steuben and Tompkins counties are dealing with food insecurity, according to the nonprofit Feeding America. Over 17 percent of children in the region live in households that regularly struggle to access food.

The WSKG News Team is launching a new Food Resources map. So far, it includes over 80 food pantries across our coverage area.

This is a living map: it will be updated with new resources and information over time.