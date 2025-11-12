© 2025 WSKG

Find food pantries and community meals with WSKG’s new 'food resources' map

WSKG | By Aurora Berry
Published November 12, 2025 at 3:57 PM EST
Broome County declared a state of emergency as SNAP benefits set to lapsed on Nov. 1.
Stephanie Scarbrough
/
AP
Uncertainty over Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefits amid the federal government shutdown has highlighted food insecurity across the country.

The ongoing federal shutdown and lapse of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits has exacerbated the issue of food insecurity for many New Yorkers.

Over 73,000 people across Broome, Chemung, Schuyler, Tioga, Steuben and Tompkins counties are dealing with food insecurity, according to the nonprofit Feeding America. Over 17 percent of children in the region live in households that regularly struggle to access food.

The WSKG News Team is launching a new Food Resources map. So far, it includes over 80 food pantries across our coverage area.

This is a living map: it will be updated with new resources and information over time.

If you know of any additional food pantries, blessings boxes or community meals that we haven’t included yet. please reach out. Send an email to news@wskg.org or leave a comment using the form below.
Aurora Berry
